Image: Chayz Lounge Valentine's Day Dinner and Jazz Affair (Facebook)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you are still looking for something for you and your sweetheart to enjoy on the day of love how about a little dinner paired with some jazz?

Chayz Lounge may have exactly what you are looking for. The Columbia business is hosting a Valentine’s Day Dinner and Jazz event that is sure to fill your stomach and heart.

Organizers say the Valentine’s Day affair will include a three course meal, complimentary wine, and jazz music played by guitarist Jmichael Peeples & his band who will play covers from artists like Earl Klugh, Prince, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, George Benson and more.

Chaye Alexander says this Tuesday night event is the perfect way to celebrate the night of love and chance to break away from the norm for your date night. To check out the menu for the event or to purchase tickets to the event. Click the link posted below.