ABC’s of Education: Clyburn shows local elementary school love

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — In tonight’s ABC’s of Education Congressman James Clyburn showed some local elementary school kids some love for Valentine’s Day.

Students at Harbison West Elementary were treated to a lesson in empathy and emotional intelligence as part of the wings for kids after school program.

Congressman Clyburn also read an illustrated book that was put together by students participating in the program aimed at helping children acknowledge that everyone has feeling, and that that’s okay.

Clyburn also joined students as they taught him their ‘Words to Live By ‘ pledge sharing their openness to learn how to love and accept others and themselves.