Global pipe manufacturer establishing world headquarters in York County

PDM US is establishing its world headquarters in York County, an $18.5 million investment that will create 25 new jobs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— PDM US is establishing its world headquarters in York County, an $18.5 million investment that will create 25 new jobs.

The leading global pipe manufacturer supplies pre-insulated copper pipes for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration industry. It is considered one of the fastest growing companies in the enterprise.

PDM Us plans to expand its current facility, located at 640 Celriver Road in Rock Hill, an additional 19,999 square feet.

The expansion will allow the company to cast copper tubing in-house at the facility, using only American-made parts for production, say officials.

When complete, PDM US will be the only fully integrated insulated copper tube manufacturer in the United States.

The expansion is expected to be complete by April 2023.

Those interested in joining the PDM US team should visit the company’s careers page.