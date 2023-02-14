Graphic evidence revealed in court at Murdaugh trial

Another shake up in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh yesterday, after two jurors tested positive for Covid-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Another shake up in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh yesterday, after two jurors tested positive for Covid-19.

The trial continued on though with testimony from forensic experts regarding blood samples on Alex’s clothes, and autopsy results of Maggie and Paul.

Alex was visibly upset in court, wiping his eyes as a pathologist walked the jury through images of the bodies of his wife and son.

The police body cam video from the night of the killings showed in court yesterday.

It has never been seen publicly.

In this clip, you can see Murdaugh talking with police who confirm his wife and son are dead.

This morning picked up where yesterday left off; the defense cross examining forensic pathologist, Dr. Ellen Reimer, who continues to testify about the wounds Maggie and Paul sustained in the shootings.