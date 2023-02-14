House Democrats introduce bill protecting women’s right to choose

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— This afternoon House Democrats announced a bill they say will protect a woman’s right to choose in South Carolina.

The bill, filed by Charleston Democrat Spencer Wetmore provides protections for in vitro-fertilization, contraception, and reproductive freedom.

Democrats say the choice to have a baby should be between a woman and her doctor.

The democrats bill comes as the Republican majorities in the House and Senate are supporting new abortion bans after the State Supreme Court ruled the so-called Heartbeat Law unconstitutional.