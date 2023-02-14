Lexington Police search for shoplifting suspects

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you can help them track down two men accused of shoplifting from the Home Depot.

According to police, the two men pictured below are accused of going into the hardware store December 24, 2022 and stealing more than $1,700 dollars worth of merchandise.

Image: Lexington Police Department

Image: Lexington Police Department

Officials say images of the duo were captured on store surveillance cameras as they exited the business without paying. If you happen to recognize either of these men contact Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC or submit an anonymous tip to crimesc.com