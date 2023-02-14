Local Living: February Pet Adoption Special



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the City of Columbia is hosting a Pet Adoption Special.

Columbia Animal Services is offering the February Adoption Special. According to the city, now through February 18th, potential pets are looking for their forever home.

There is a $14 adoption fee.

Columbia Animal Services is located at 127 Humane LN, Columbia SC and can be contacted at 803-776-7387.