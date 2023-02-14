Local Living: February Pet Adoption Special

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health
ABC Columbia Site Staff,

Local Living 010523
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the City of Columbia is hosting a Pet Adoption Special.

Columbia Animal Services is offering the February Adoption Special. According to the city, now through February 18th, potential pets are looking for their forever home.

There is a $14 adoption fee.

Columbia Animal Services is located at 127 Humane LN, Columbia SC and can be contacted at 803-776-7387.

Categories: Local News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts