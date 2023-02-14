Pepsi releases Peep-flavored soda

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— How do you feel about Peeps? You know, the marshmallow Easter candy?

Imagine if you could drink them! Pepsi has announced it’s bringing a soda flavored like the Easter treat to store shelves.

Pepsi X Peeps actually came out two years ago. But back then, only a few thousand cans were given away in a contest.

Marketers at Pepsi noticed some of those cans ended up reselling for thousands of dollars.

So this year, they are giving the people what they want.

Pepsi X Peeps will only be available in mini-cans and 20 ounce bottles, for a limited time.