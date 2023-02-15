Alex Murdaugh Trial Day 18: Lead Investigator takes the stand

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here is the latest from the Colleton County Courthouse and our Alex Murdaugh Trial Coverage from Wednesday.

Despite COVID concerns earlier this week, all of the jurors tested negative on Wednesday and the trial continued. The former Lowcountry attorney accused in the 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and son.

Wednesday had been expected to be the final day of the State’s testimony.

The case’s lead investigator took the stand and testified to an interview from August of 2021 between law enforcement and the defendant.

