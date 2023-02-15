Childhood Cancer Awareness Day recognized in Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Wednesday is international childhood cancer awareness day.

The City of Columbia along with the Governor’s Office held a news conference to announce their plans to join a global collaborative campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer and showing support for children with cancer, survivors, and their families worldwide.

For more information on support resources available for the families battling childhood cancer click on the link provided below.

Santiagostrong.org Support is offered for children and their families in the ongoing fight against Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

Children’s Chance Offers support for families dealing with the trauma of pediatric cancers.

South Carolina Cancer AllianceThis is a non profit organization in the Capital City offering support, advice and education to help families avoid the burden of pediatric cancers.