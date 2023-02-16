Nissan recalls more than 400K older model SUV’s, Vans, Pickups

(CNN) — Nissan is recalling more than 400-thousand older model s-u-vs, vans and pickups in the U.S.

According to the company, the logo on their steering wheels can detach or break apart when the airbag inflates and can create projectiles.

in a letter to the national highway traffic safety administration Nissan said it’s aware of four injuries allegedly linked to the issue.

The issue appears to affect less than one-percent of the recalled vehicles but the company says owners should bring them in for inspection.