Ronald McDonald House Charities receive donations for food programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The American Farm Bureau donated nearly $5,000 and dozens of food items to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Columbia, S.C.

Ronald McDonald House Charities provides a home away from home for families who have children in area hospitals as well as feed them. According to the Ronald McDonald House it gives away over 100 meals per day. Elizabeth Atkinson with the Ronald McDonald House says last year the food programs cost over $34,000 so the American Farm Bureau’s donations are greatly needed.

“We count on them every year. I know I’m going to get that phone call in January asking what day is good to come. I know I will have items, I will have the donations, the funds to keep my treat trolley working, to keep the family room open.”

Kristin Schwarttz 4-year-old daughter was born premature. Schwartz says she was apart of the Pack A Smile program which offers free breakfast and lunch items in hospital family rooms.

“In order to make it through the day we were able to just run and grab a breakfast bar to help me get through the day so I could spend as much time with her as possible,” says Schwartz.

Damyan Jackson says his son had complications at birth and he is thankful for the treat trolley program that takes goodies directly to patients rooms. “Just helped provide comfort. Sometimes you get sad and you don’t want to leave the room and that trolley service provides a great source of nutrition for you.”

Atkinson says parents could need services for a week or a year and during that time many are not working, so there is a lot to worry about but having a hot meal daily should not one of them.

“That look of appreciation and the tears in these families eyes . . you know that was the most important thing you could have done that day,” says Atkinson.