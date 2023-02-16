Study: Cut down on sweets to avoid cardiovascular disease

A study published on Monday in the BMC Medicine Journal claims the key to avoiding cardiovascular disease is cutting down on sweets.

During the study, researchers found that the more free sugars people consumed the higher their risk for heart disease and stroke.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, “free sugars” are also known as added sugars, like table sugar and other sweeteners that are often added to processed foods such as sodas baked good and desserts.

Free sugars can also occur naturally in syrups, honey, juice, and purees and do not include sugar that occurs naturally.