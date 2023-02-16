West Columbia’s Bark West Dog Park opening today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— West Columbia’s Bark West Dog Park will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony today.

The space is an unleashed, members-only park with designated small and large dog areas.

The park includes an activity course and places to sit, stay, or play.

The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. today at 1940 Augusta Road. Registration is required to access the park.

Details to join can be found at westcolumbiasc.gov/dogpark.

