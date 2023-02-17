ABC’s of Education: Study shows COVID kids are educationally behind

Columbia, SC 9WOLO) — Three years after the pandemic students are feeling the effects when it comes to their education.

According to the Nature Human Behavior Journal students missed roughly 35 percent of a normal school year’s worth of instruction when in-person learning stopped during the crisis.

Researchers suggest school districts take steps like adding tutoring and learning time through expanded summer programs or creating a longer school year in order for them to make up the difference.