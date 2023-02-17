Chipotle tests new quick-service eatery ‘Farmesa’

Chipotle is testing a new quick-service restaurant concept in California, which could roll out nationally, if successful.

It’s called Farmesa— and gone are the tacos and burrito wraps.

Everything is served in a bowl instead, each featuring a protein, green or grain, two sides and a choice of five sauces.

Farmesa will offer some dishes not typically found at Chipotle Mexican Grill like spice-crusted or a king salmon, golden beets, and sprouted cauliflower.