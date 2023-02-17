New dog park comes to West Columbia

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of West Columbia is going to the dogs…literally.

A ribbon cutting was held today for “Bark West Dog Park” just off of Augusta road. Officials say the location is an unleashed dog park with areas designated for both small and large dogs.

The location includes an activity course and plenty of space to play.

You will have to register or become a member in order to visit the park. If you would like to become a member you can click on the link provided HERE.