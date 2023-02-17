Sumter Police: Unidentified men linked to storage unit break-ins, thefts

Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

Suspect Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

Suspect vehicle front Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter Officers are searching for two men who broke into multiple storage units and took more than $15,000 in items.

The men were seen entering the Quandry Road location at least twice in video surveillance on the night of Jan. 31.

Authorities say tools, equipment and auto parts were reported stolen from the units.

One of the suspects was wearing a black shirt, camouflage ball cap, tan pants, white mask and gloves. The other man was wearing a black shirt, jeans, ball cap, mask and a long-sleeve white shirt.

Both were riding in a gray Dodge pickup truck pulling a trailer, say officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

A cash reward is available for information leading to arrests. Tips, given under the condition of anonymity, can be called in to Crime

Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submitted at P3tips.com or by using the P3 app for Android/Apple devices.