Dept. of Public Safety: Officer-involved shooting investigation underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred after a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a speeding vehicle in Marion County on Feb. 20.

The S.C. Department of Public Safety says the violator increased speed, which led to a vehicle pursuit that continued into Dillon County.

Authorities say the subject shot at the trooper once exiting the vehicle, and both officer and suspect exchanged gunfire.

The suspect preceded to flee into the nearby woods. The trooper was not injured, say officials.