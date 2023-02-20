RCSD: Sheriff Lott wins civil trial alleging deputy misconduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Sheriff Leon Lott won a civil trial alleging deputy misconduct after a Circuit Court Judge sided with the Sheriff.

The trial was centered on allegations brought by Kendrick L. McMillian of malicious prosecution and gross negligence, say officials.

McMillian claimed that he was unlawfully arrested by deputies while on RCSD property in May 2015. He is seeking $600,000 in damages.

In the lawsuit, he claims he suffered a heat related injury while in custody.

Judge Alison R. Lee determined that McMillian failed to establish that deputies unlawfully arrested him and there were insufficient facts for the gross negligence claim, says RCSD.