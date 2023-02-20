Reckitt’s Simply Plant-Based infant formula recalled

A popular baby formula is being voluntarily recalled.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A popular baby formula is being voluntarily recalled.

Two batches of Reckitt’s 12.9 oz. cans of Prosobee formula are being recalled because bacteria might have contaminated it.

The recall affects 145,000 cans distributed in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico.

So far, there is no evidence the bacteria made its way into the formula and there are no reports of infants becoming sick.

The formula was made between August and September of last year and has an expiration date of March 1, 2014.