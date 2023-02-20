Study: 1 in 5 kids, teens show signs of disordered eating

(CNN) — One in five kids and teens around the world show signs of disordered eating.

That’s according to a new study published Monday in the Journal Jama Pediatrics.

Experts say disordered eating is similar in behavior to an eating disorder. It can include strict food rules around how much a person eats, what they are eating and how much they are exercising in relation to their food.

Researchers reviewed and analyzed 32 studies from 16 countries and found that 22-percent of children and adolescents showed disordered eating behaviors.

Those numbers were higher among girls, older adolescents and those with a higher body mass index.