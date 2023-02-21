Murdaugh’s son expected to take the stand Tuesday

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son is expected to take the stand in his father’s double-murder trial Tuesday morning in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Buster Murdaugh will be the first member of the family to testify in the case. The defense is also expected to call an accident reconstructionist.

Presumably to offer an alternate perspective of investigators’ handling of the crime scene and the interpretation of the evidence.

Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife, Margaret, and their son, Paul in the days after he was accused of extensive fraud at his namesake law firm.