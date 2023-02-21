Pet of the Week: Tucker!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Meet Tucker! This little 2-year-old Pomeranian-Corgi mix is looking for his forever home through Pawmetto Lifeline.

Shelter staff say Tucker was recently found abandoned in an apartment home, left behind to fend for himself. He was then taken to a local shelter, stressed by the loud noises and big dogs. Pawmetto Lifeline stepped in to save him from the loud environment and thankfully was able to place him in a foster home. Now they’re asking the community to help him find his forever home.

Tucker is currently living in a foster home with cats, and he did well. However, the shelter always recommend bringing by any kids or other family pets by for a meet and greet to ensure the best fit.

If you’d like to adopt Tucker, fill out an application here. His adoption fee includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention.