RCSD detain suspect barricaded in Blythewood home
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Special Response Team (SRT) along with the Fugitive Task Force worked for more than an hour to detain a person officials say refused to come out of a Blythewood home.
RCSD says they were able to arrest the individual around 7:30 Tuesday night.
According to authorities, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department went to a home at Blackhawk Court and Feather Run Court to arrest two people inside the home on criminal warrants. Deputies say that’s when one of the occupants barricaded themselves inside the home, while the other person was arrested without incident.