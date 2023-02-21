SC celebrates first ‘National HBCU Day’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Today , Tuesday February 21, 2023 is national historical black colleges and universities day in South Carolina. The first celebration of it’s kind in the Palmetto State.

Last week Governor Henry McMaster officially signed a bill recognizing HBCU’s for their historical contributions. The day will be recognized on the third Tuesday in February every year.

The United negro college fund says South Carolina’s eight HBCU’s generate roughly $463 million dollars for the state annually and provide nearly 5,000 jobs throughout the Palmetto state.