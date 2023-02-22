Global roofing manufacturer IKO establishing SC operations in Chester County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A global manufacturer of roofing products, IKO, announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations in Chester County. The $363 million investment will create 180 new jobs.

The company, established in 1951, is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for commercial and residential markets.

IKO has over 35 manufacturing facilities throughout North America and Europe.

The two IKO facilities will be the company’s first wholly owned glass and glass mat facilities in SC.

Operations are expected to be online by late 2025. Individuals interested in joining the IKO team should visit the company’s careers page.