Local Living: Cottontown Art Crawl is coming back!

The Cottontown Art Crawl is back next month!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cottontown Art Crawl is back next month!

On March 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 140 artists will show off their original art work at the historic Cottontown neighborhood.

There will be food trucks and live music. Admission is free!

For more information, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/cottontownartcrawl/