Midlands Technical College remembers historic Harbison Institute

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This Black History Month, Midlands Technical College remembers Harbison Institute.

Midlands Technichal College’s Harbison campus was the site of the historic Harbison Institute, which provided educational opportunities to African-Americans. Today graduates and their families were invited back for the ceremonial ringing of the institute’s bell that Midlands Tech preserved.

Midlands Technical College President Dr. Ronald Rhames says the ringing of the bell symbolizes the education for African-Americans during a time when there were very little options due to racism.

“It’s exciting for the future students that will attend Midlands Technical College. When they think about what these people did to survive during those times . . it has to be a motivating factor,” says Rhames.

Leon Smith says Harbison Institute was held in high esteem. “My father really wanted me to come up here because the academics and we could learn a trade and be successful in life. We wanted to become mechanics and agriculture men and all that but it burnt down and we weren’t able to continue in the higher level of education.”

According to the University of South Carolina Libraries, Harbison College endured a series of fires in its first location in Abbeville, South Carolina and then burned a few more times after changing its name and relocating to Irmo, South Carolina.

“You never want to forget the history here and thats why this institution existed to make a difference in the lives of people who were just freed from slavery and we can not forget that. There is an old saying about history that is forgotten can be repeated so we don’t want to do that. This institution, Midlands Technical College, is all about making sure our future is brighter and stronger for everybody,” says Rhames.

Smith has a message for African American students today. “Try to do what is right so you can be successful. If you see an individual doing negative and you know that it is negative why get involved with it?“