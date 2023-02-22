Murdaugh Trial: forensic examiner testifies on crime scene issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 5th week of the Murdaugh trial continues down in Colleton County today. It was the second complete day of testimony for the defense.

In the afternoon, the defense and prosecution went back and forth with Attorney Dawes Cooke Jr. who represents the defendant in a civil suit related to the 2019 boat wreck Paul was involved in.

The state has used the defendant’s financial issues as a motive for killing his wife and son.

The defense says that Murdaugh’s financial problems would not have been discovered back in the summer of 2021.

After Cooke, the defense brought up forensic examiner Kenneth Zercie who testified about issues he saw with how the crime scene was processed by investigators.