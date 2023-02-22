RCSD Update: Another barricaded subject arrested in Blythewood home

Yesterday, Richland deputies received a tip from Kershaw County investigators about a stolen van parked at a residence in Blythewood.

Joshua Shealy Courtesy: RCSD

Alexander Keller Courtesy: RCSD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Yesterday, Richland deputies received a tip from Kershaw County investigators about a stolen van parked at a residence in Blythewood. Investigators received a search warrant and arrived on scene. Alexander Keller, 34, barricaded himself inside the home’s attic, say authorities. A Special Response Team and K-9 unit were requested for assistance and Keller was eventually apprehended.

During the search, authorities recovered a stolen license plate and two stolen vehicles. Three suspects were arrested for outstanding warrants for multiple property crimes in Fairfield and Kershaw counties, says RCSD.

Richland deputies received a tip in the late hours of Feb. 22 that a suspicious person was seen at the house after investigators had left. Another search warrant was obtained and Joshua Shealy, 32, was found in the home with a gun. RCSD’s SRT and K-9 units apprehended Shealy after he refused to cooperate.

Shealy was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for charged from Kershaw and Fairfield County, say deputies. Keller was booked on a Richland County warrant.