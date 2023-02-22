Sumter Coroner identifies elderly man in collision

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Coroner has identified an elderly man who died in a collision Tuesday.

77 year-old Harley Trimnal III died on scene at the intersection of East Brewington Road and Eastern School Road.

According to Highway Patrol, Trimnal and a truck hit each other and they both crashed in a ditch. The truck driver wasn’t hurt.

This incident remains under investigation.