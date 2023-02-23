Groundbreaking ceremony at South Main Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The area of Main Street between the State House and Blossom Street is getting a makeover.

Governor McMaster, SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall and University of South Carolina’s President Michael Amiridis were all at the groundbreaking ceremony today to discuss the upcoming improvements.

According to plans, the revitalization process will include bicycle lanes, landscaping updates, and buried power lines.

SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall says this project has been a dream of many people for a very long time.