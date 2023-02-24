$10,000 reward for information leading to arrest in murder case

Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and a murder victim’s family are offering $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in a 2020 homicide case.
Deputies say in February, Corey McFadden was found shot dead at a property near his home on Herod Drive.

He was reported missing after he didn’t show up for his birthday party.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

