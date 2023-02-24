Camden PD warns of phone scam

Camden, SC (WOLO) — The Camden police department wants you to be aware of a phone scam they say is making the rounds.

According to the department the scammer is using their office phone number (803-425-6025) where they are calling people where they claim there has been some criminal activity that did not take place and demanding that money be paid to clear up the bogus fines. Police say these calls are not coming from there department.

Camden PD reminds citizens to never give out your personal information over the phone to someone you do not know, and never send these callers money.

If you happen to receive one of these calls, or from anyone claiming to be either an officer, or a Camden employee do not hesitate to hang up . After you do, police ask you to contact them on their main line to verify the call.