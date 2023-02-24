Local Living: “Murders & Mysteries” walking tour tonight!

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

The Lexington County Museum is hosting a “Murders and Mysteries” walking tour tonight from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The tour will showcase the history of Lexington as well as entertain guests with some interesting stories along the way.

Attendees will learn about some of the murders, trials and other crimes that occurred in Lexington.

The tour begins at the Ice House Amphitheater.

Admission is free and reservations are not required.

For more information or questions, please call the museum at 803-359-8369 or email us at museum@lex-co.com.