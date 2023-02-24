SC House Subcommittee passes hate crimes bill

South Carolina could become the 49th state to have a Hate Crime Law.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina could become the 49th state to have a hate crime law.

Yesterday, a House Subcommittee unanimously passed the bill named after State Senator Clementa Pickney, who was among the victims in the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting in 2015.

The proposal would add criminal charges to offenses proven to be motivated by hate, such as a victim’s race, religion, sexual orientation or other traits.

South Carolina and Wyoming are the only states without hate crime laws.

The bill failed to pass the Senate last year and it now goes to the House.