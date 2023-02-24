Suspect in Colleton Co Courthouse bomb threat arrested

Earlier this month a bomb threat was called in at the Colleton County Courthouse and an inmate is facing charges for calling in that threat during the trial.

Colleton County Deputies say Joey Coleman who was an inmate at Ridgeland Correctional Institution. Is accused of calling the courthouse on February 8, 2023 saying there was a bomb in the Judge’s chamber.

The courthouse was evacuated, but sled and deputies didn’t find a bomb.

investigators later traced the call to Coleman’s phone and say he has no connection with Murdaugh or the trial.

Deputies have an arrest warrant for Coleman, who has since been transferred to the Broad River Secure facility.