Local Living: Columbia Animal Services to host St. Patrick’s Day adoption special

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Animal Services is hosting a Saint Patrick’s day adoption special.

From March 13-18 adoptions are just $17!

For more information head to the shelter located on Humane Lane.

Find more information at: https://columbiasc.gov/st-patricks-adoption-special/