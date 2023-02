National Assoc. of Realtors says pending home sales jump

(CNN) — According to data released Monday from the National Association of Realtors, pending home sales crushed expectations last month.

Marking the largest monthly sales increase since June of 2020.

The pending sales index rose by 8.1% percent from December to January beating what economists predicted, a rise of only 1%. January’s jump follows a 1.1% rise in December.