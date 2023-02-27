Sumter deputies arrest juvenile after high-speed, multi-county chase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A teenager is behind bars after a high-speed stolen car chase through multiple counties yesterday.

Sumter County deputies say they were notified about a suspicious car slowly driving down Brabham Road, as the passenger looked into parked cars.

Deputies later attempted a traffic stop, but the driver ignored blue lights and led the chase through Sumter and Williamsburg counties, driving more than 100 miles an hour.

Florence County deputies used a stop stick, causing the suspect’s car to crash in a ditch.

The driver and passenger ran away, and deputies released a K9 and bloodhounds to track them.

The 16 year-old driver was found wearing a DJJ ankle monitor and the search for the passenger continues.