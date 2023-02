WalletHub: SC 7th worst state for women

The Palmetto state does not rank well when it comes to being a place for women.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Palmetto state does not rank well when it comes to being a place for women.

According to WalletHub.com, South Carolina is the seventh worst state in the country for women.

The survey is based on factors like high school graduation rates for women, women’s life expectancy at birth, and women in poverty.

Vermont ranked as the best state for women.