Saluda murder suspects now in custody

SALUDA CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects who allegedly shot and killed a victim are now in custody.

Deputies responded to a vehicle crash on Jan. 20 and reports of shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.

The victim in the passenger car involved in the crash was identified as 26 year-old Alex K. Donaldson. He passed away at the scene.

An autopsy showed Donaldson died of a gunshot wound.

Both Gilliam Jr. and Weaver were both charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver are both now in custody.

