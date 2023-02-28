West Va. residents create stir after reports of thick powder

West, Virginia (Associated Press) — There were some scary moments for a town in West Virginia. Officials were investigating reports of a thick powder in the air.

Samples were collected in the states eastern panhandle. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection says the samples were analyzed by the labs at West Virginia University’s Department of Geology and Geography.

Residents reported seeing the substance across multiple counties. it. was. everywhere. Social media users even posted about seeing the powder in the air in West Virginia, even as far as Northern Virginia and Maryland.

After all that testing, sample collecting, lab using …the results came in. Turns out there is no off position on the genius switch. Because it was pollen.