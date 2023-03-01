Disability Advocacy Day celebrated at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate Disability Advocacy Day at the State House.

Sponsored by the South Carolina Partnership of Disability Organizations, people with disabilities as well as advocates from all over the state came to show their support.

Disability organizations were on hand providing information to those in attendance and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette addressed the crowd as well.

We spoke with Grant Baker who attended today’s event who says everyone, including people with disabilities, deserves respect.