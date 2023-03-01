Nissan recalling 712K Rogue Sport SUVs

Nissan drivers listen up!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Nissan drivers listen up!

The car company is recalling more than 712,000 SUVs because it says they can shut off accidentally while driving.

The recall is for Nissan Rogues made between 2016—2020 and Rogue Sports made between 2017 through 2022.

An internal join in the key can weaken over time and could allow it to accidentally fold while in use if it’s bumped while in the ignition, the vehicle can be accidentally turned off.

Nissan says it doesn’t currently have a solution to the problem but advises drivers to avoid attaching anything to the ignition key that might weigh it down.

The company says it will begin alerting individual owners about the recall later in March.