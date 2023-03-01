President Biden could veto bill changing D.C.’s criminal code

(CNN) — President Biden may have to use his veto pen for the first time to overturn a bill that would re-write Washington, D.C.’s criminal code.

Critics argue the crime measure is soft on violent criminals, and multiple democrats are undecided on the measure.

Congress can rescind laws approved by D.C. voters or government, but some Democrats say laws should be free of Congressional interference.

At this point, the bill needs a majority to pass.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on it by next week.