Supreme Court hears AG Wilson’s, states’ challenge to Biden’s student loan relief program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and other states are challenging the Biden administration’s debt relief program.

In a statement provided to ABC Columbia news, Wilson says, “No matter how much Joe Biden wants to give away all this taxpayer money, he simply doesn’t have the authority to do it. Student loan forgiveness must go through Congress, and it already rejected the idea. Congress debated at least 80 loan forgiveness bills in the 2019-2020 session and did not pass any of them. When a person takes out a loan, he or she shouldn’t expect the federal government to pay it off or forgive it.”

The filing alleges the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003 (HEROES Act) the Biden Administration rests its argument on was created for a different purpose.

South Carolina and other states are asking the Supreme Court to uphold the Eighth Circuits’ injunction that blocks the student debt cancellation.

