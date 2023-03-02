Columbia man sentenced 10 years on firearm, drug charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to firearm and drug charges.

Dakota Brown, 36, plead guilty to several charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and fentanyl, meth and amphetamine while on federal supervision.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Brown on Jan. 4 and found drugs and a 9mm firearm on him.

Brown is currently behind bars.