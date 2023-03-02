DHEC investigates disease outbreak at Fairfield Co. nursing center

DHEC is investigating an outbreak at a nursing center in Fairfield County.

The health agency says they are looking into multiple cases of the Legionnaire’s disease at the Ridgeway Manor Healthcare Center.

People can catch the infection after breathing in mists from a water source like air conditioning, cooling towers and showers that are contaminated with the bacteria.

According to the Pritzker Law Firm, DHEC is working with the nursing center to put preventative measures in place and to find the source of the contamination.